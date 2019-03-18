Nyancoin (NYAN) Trading 50.2% Lower Over Last Week

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Nyancoin has traded 50.2% lower against the dollar. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $143,467.00 and $4.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyancoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016649 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NYAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyancoin’s official website is www.nyancoin.info

Nyancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

