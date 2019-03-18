Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.59% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,200,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 747,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $9.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

