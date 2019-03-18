NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,250 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DO. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

NYSE:DO opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.60. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Gaffney purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Fearnley Fonds raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Pareto Securities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

WARNING: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-takes-position-in-diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do.html.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.