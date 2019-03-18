NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 9,500 Shares of Qudian Inc – (QD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Qudian were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 949,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 803,540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 943.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 594,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 537,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 521,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QD opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.52. Qudian Inc – has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

QD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

