NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Lowers Stake in PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in PNM Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,091,000 after purchasing an additional 178,580 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 71,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

PNM opened at $47.17 on Monday. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

In related news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 14,000 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $624,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,020.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick V. Apodaca sold 4,800 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $212,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,594.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,564. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

