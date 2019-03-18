Nucor (NUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Standpoint Research

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.45.

NUE stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.05. 556,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,940. Nucor has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nucor by 5,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,498,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $176,620,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,073,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

