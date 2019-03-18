Nucor Co. (NUE) Stake Lowered by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

