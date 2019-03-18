Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $60,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $166.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Stephens began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.31.

In other news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,138 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $196,589.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 15,277 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $1,881,820.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,768,066.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,643 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,622. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

