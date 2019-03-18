Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in First Data Corp (FDC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of First Data worth $58,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in First Data by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in First Data by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First Data alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.64 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

Shares of FDC opened at $25.63 on Monday. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. First Data had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/northern-trust-corp-grows-holdings-in-first-data-corp-fdc.html.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.