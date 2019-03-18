Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Position Trimmed by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

