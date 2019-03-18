Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,467 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after buying an additional 1,370,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after buying an additional 1,370,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,574,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,320,067,000 after buying an additional 1,732,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,423,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,924,734,000 after buying an additional 2,056,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,890,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,087,000 after buying an additional 246,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.24. 5,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,584. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

