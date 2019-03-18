Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 382,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,198 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/northern-oak-wealth-management-inc-cuts-stake-in-ishares-cohen-steers-reit-etf-icf.html.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.