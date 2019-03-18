Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,589 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,168,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,492,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 347,299 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 312,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,958 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 2,942.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $8.93 on Monday. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

