Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $472,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875,439 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BGC Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from BGC Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/nomura-holdings-inc-has-472000-position-in-bgc-partners-inc-bgcp.html.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.