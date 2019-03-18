Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Burkart sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.51, for a total value of $84,829.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,725. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $289.40 on Monday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $226.22 and a 12-month high of $291.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.19%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $262.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

