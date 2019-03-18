Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 392.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 386.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.34 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

