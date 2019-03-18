Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 USG Co. (USG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of USG by 1.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of USG by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of USG by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of USG by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of USG by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,009.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE USG opened at $43.10 on Monday. USG Co. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). USG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USG Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

