Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,711,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,679,961 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Nomura decreased their target price on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other Robert Half International news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

