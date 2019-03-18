Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 438,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,660,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 362,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,064,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $164,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $82,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 price objective on Four Corners Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.32. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

