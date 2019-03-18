Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 20,875 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,776 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Global Advisors LP grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 2,700,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439,750 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

