NFI Group (NFI) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have C$35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$55.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.33. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$28.47 and a 52 week high of C$60.83.

In related news, insider Vincent James Sardo sold 1,900 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.15, for a total value of C$62,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at C$536,831.10. Also, insider Adam L. Gray bought 35,733 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,159,893.18.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

