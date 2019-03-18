NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,255,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $191.24 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $155.06 and a twelve month high of $192.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,909 shares of company stock worth $11,666,919. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

