Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Bank of SC (BKSC) Share Price

News headlines about Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) have trended neutral on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of SC earned a news impact score of 0.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of -0.04. Bank of SC has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 34.38%.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

