Neuburgh Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Xerox by 101.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 730,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Xerox by 4.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Xerox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 117,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NYSE:XRX opened at $31.61 on Monday. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

