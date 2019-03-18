Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (EGHT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT opened at $20.19 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $89.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.57 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/neuburgh-advisers-llc-has-216000-holdings-in-8x8-inc-eght.html.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.