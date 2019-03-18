Neuburgh Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $37.92 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

