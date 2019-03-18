Netscientific (NSCI) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Netscientific PLC (LON:NSCI) were down 11.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 505,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10,048% from the average daily volume of 4,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

