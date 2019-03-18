Nemetschek (NEM) PT Set at €137.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Commerzbank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, equinet set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.11 ($124.55).

NEM stock opened at €136.50 ($158.72) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €81.95 ($95.29) and a 12-month high of €154.80 ($180.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 62.22.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

