NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.56 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,634 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $168,353.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,962,000 after acquiring an additional 158,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,353,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,353,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

