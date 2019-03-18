Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Navigators Group were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Navigators Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Navigators Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ NAVG opened at $69.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Navigators Group Inc has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

