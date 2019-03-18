Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.37 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AAR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AAR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AAR by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in AAR by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.02. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.02.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,728,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

