Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arconic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,849,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 97,501 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Arconic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 135,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Arconic by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arconic by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 870,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Arconic by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,039,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $1,943,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,250. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Longbow Research raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

NYSE ARNC opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

