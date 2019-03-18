Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in BankUnited (BKU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $328.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

