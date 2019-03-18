Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont Mining from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $122,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,487.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,609. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

