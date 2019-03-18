National General (NGHC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National General’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

NGHC has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National General in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of National General and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of National General in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NGHC opened at $24.43 on Thursday. National General has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.72.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). National General had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National General will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

In related news, CEO Barry Karfunkel acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $162,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,511.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Karfunkel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 86,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,568.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,148 shares of company stock valued at $652,840. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of National General by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of National General by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National General by 23.3% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 42,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National General by 54.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National General by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,272,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 89,025 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

