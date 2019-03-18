Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 65,000 Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Falcon Minerals worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,009,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $3,288,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll acquired 1,019,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $7,400,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,132,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,408 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.60. 11,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of -0.19. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 34.70 and a current ratio of 34.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

