Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Gaia Inc (GAIA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 2.48% of Gaia worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Gaia to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

GAIA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.04. Gaia Inc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 77.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaia Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/nantahala-capital-management-llc-has-4-60-million-stake-in-gaia-inc-gaia.html.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.