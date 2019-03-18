Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Gaia Inc (GAIA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 2.48% of Gaia worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Gaia to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 77.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaia Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
