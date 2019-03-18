Nantahala Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in International Money Express Inc (IMXI)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,858 shares during the period. International Money Express accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of International Money Express worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. International Money Express Inc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.47 million and a PE ratio of -220.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nantahala Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in International Money Express Inc (IMXI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/nantahala-capital-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-international-money-express-inc-imxi.html.

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.