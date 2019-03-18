Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.54 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00019336 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange and Altcoin Trader. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $16,791.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.03983505 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.02455233 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00046517 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, WEX, SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Altcoin Trader, Poloniex, Bitsane and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.