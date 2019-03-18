Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.72 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/myriad-genetics-inc-mygn-shares-sold-by-1492-capital-management-llc.html.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.