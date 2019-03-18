MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,757 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 64,174 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

