MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 25,000 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 95,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 20.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

