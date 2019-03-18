MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 123.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $180.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/mufg-securities-emea-plc-increases-position-in-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.