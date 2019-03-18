Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 153,657 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLI opened at $31.81 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $559.09 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 406,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,395.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

