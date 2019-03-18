M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 176.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in M&T Bank by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,704,000 after buying an additional 95,142 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $60,469.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,766 shares of company stock worth $2,111,968. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $172.52 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.27.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

