Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Holdings Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 269,031 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $144.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 13.17%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $1,940,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $11,152,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

