Shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 4400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Get MOTIF BIO PLC/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MOTIF BIO PLC/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.54” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/motif-bio-plc-s-mtfb-hits-new-52-week-low-at-1-54.html.

MOTIF BIO PLC/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MOTIF BIO PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOTIF BIO PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.