Morgan Stanley Sells 1,596,307 Shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) by 92.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,596,307 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enbridge Energy Management were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,397,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after buying an additional 267,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,538,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 209,572 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 3,982,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,603,000 after buying an additional 185,330 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,196,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 69,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge Energy Management by 113.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 612,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge Energy Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE EEQ opened at $10.51 on Monday. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley Sells 1,596,307 Shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/morgan-stanley-sells-1596307-shares-of-enbridge-energy-management-l-l-c-eeq.html.

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.