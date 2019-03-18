Morgan Stanley Has $1.45 Million Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of West Bancorporation worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

WTBA opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $349.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

