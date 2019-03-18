Mongodb (MDB) PT Raised to $125.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mongodb from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $63.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.08.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $61,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,910. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $64,633,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mongodb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mongodb by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,275,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,732,000 after purchasing an additional 586,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

